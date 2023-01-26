Seminole man arrested on 8 counts of child pornography

Pinellas County Sheriff's detectives were able to arrest the 55-year-old five months after an investigation was launched.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Seminole man was arrested for multiple charges of possession of child pornography, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports.

Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit learned back on Aug. 24, 2022, that child porn was being uploaded to the internet and were able to identify 55-year-old Skipper Bickford as the suspect, authorities say.

Pinellas County Sheriff's detectives were able to arrest Bickford five months later on Thursday, Jan. 26. During an interview, he admitted to detectives he intentionally watched child pornography for the last 15 years, the sheriff's office reports.