Prosecutors believe Howell Donaldson III was responsible for one of the most notorious shooting sprees in Tampa's history.

TAMPA, Fla. — More than three years after Howell Donaldson III's arrest for four killings that terrorized Tampa's Seminole Heights community, the suspected shooter will go back to court for a hearing Friday afternoon.

Donaldson is accused of killing Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton in October and November of 2017. All four shootings happened within blocks of each other. Police believe the shooter chose his targets at random. The killings led to a massive manhunt that led to Donaldson's capture at the McDonald's where he worked.

A series of court motions has delayed Donaldson's trials. In July 2018, a judge found him competent to stand trial after a mental health evaluation. That trial was set to start last August, but a judge instead granted a motion to try each murder case separately.

Donaldson has repeatedly complained about jail conditions during his court hearings. He made headlines in 2019 when a jailhouse recording captured him saying his time behind bars was "killing" him.

Donaldson is due in court at 1 p.m. Friday. His trial dates have not been set. He faces the death penalty if convicted.