Sentencing postponed for former Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad

Massad was convicted last year of obstruction of justice.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — There would be no sentencing yet after all for former Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad on Thursday.

His attorneys wanted Massad out of jail for an obstruction of justice conviction last year, but the judge overseeing the case said it didn’t make sense to potentially let Massad out only to have to put him back behind bars if he’s convicted of other more serious charges still pending against him.

“Mr. Massad is extremely disappointed,” said defense attorney Denis DeVlaming.

“I am not going to go forward with sentencing, and I’m choosing not to allow him to be released pending that sentencing,” said Judge Mary Handsel. “His score sheet immediately goes to two years more in prison. Maybe three years. Depending on what happens.”

In 2019, Massad was convicted of obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say Massad tried to get Acting Mayor Terrance Rowe to put pressure on a police officer at the center of Massad’s corruption investigation, and the former mayor also faces charges of practicing medicine without a license.

Massad’s attorneys argued that sitting in jail poses a health risk for Massad due to COVID-19, but the judge disagreed.

“He’s safe, at this point, as safe as he is there as he is in his house in Port Richey,” said Judge Handsel. “So, at this point, that’s not gonna happen.”

“Well, I tend to disagree with that, but we won’t get into that argument,” said DeVlaming.

Massad is also charged with attempted murder for opening fire on Pasco deputies when they raided his home in February 2019.

His lawyers wanted a trial date as early as November, but again, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the judge said such a complex case could not take place until January.

“Based on the way that Mr. Massad failed to cooperate the last time law enforcement came the last time to arrest him, I did not feel that letting him out on any bond would be an appropriate thing to do,” said Judge Handsel. “And I really haven’t changed that.”

In the end, it was decided Massad would stay in jail for now, with a trial date on the attempted murder charges against him set for Jan. 11.

The judge also reset his sentencing on the obstruction of justice to coincide with the outcome of that trial.

Pasco County is scheduled to restart jury trials at the end of October. Massad’s next pre-trial hearing is set for Nov. 23.

