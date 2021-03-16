Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child for years

Detectives interviewed the man last year during an investigation into claims made by the child.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Homosassa man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a child.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says Lawrence Hunt, 46, abused a child over an eight-year period, beginning when the kid was just 4 years old.

Detectives interviewed Hunt last year during an investigation into claims made by the child.

On March 12, Hunt pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual battery on a child less than 12, one count of sexual battery on a child less than 18, and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child less than 12. He was subsequently sentenced.

"With this sentence, we have the opportunity to watch justice being served in

a case where an innocent child was so grossly exploited," Sheriff Mike

Prendergast wrote in a statement. "The tireless work of individuals like Detective Barry, as well as the teams at the Department of Children and Families and Jessie's Place, is immeasurably important in giving these victims back the control of their lives so they can begin to heal. Great work to all those involved in this case."

Upon his release, Hunt will receive lifetime probation, the sheriff's office said.