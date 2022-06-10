The children died on the scene and their mother was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2-year-old girl and 5-month-old boy died and their mother is injured after their two pit bull family dogs attacked them Wednesday afternoon in their home near Shelby Forest State Park.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 700 block of Sylvan Road around 3:30 p.m.

The children died on the scene and their mother was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office. As of Thursday afternoon, she is in stable condition.

Animal Control now has possession of the two dogs. They were euthanized Thursday afternoon by Memphis Animal Services.

Deputies said the investigation into the attack is ongoing.

No further details were immediately made available.