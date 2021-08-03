Pre-trial hearing held for man accused of killing wife, her family in 2019

His jury trial is currently set for Oct. 5.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Shelby Nealy appeared in court via video conference Monday for a pre-trial hearing held in his case.

The 27-year-old is accused of killing his wife, his in-laws and his wife's brother in 2019. Authorities also say the family's three dogs had been killed.

Monday's hearing noted several upcoming court events leading up to Nealy's jury trial on Oct. 5 for his three charges of first-degree murder and three charges of aggravated cruelty to animals out of Pinellas County.

Nealy's judge noted that depositions could be held during several days this week and set his next pre-trial hearing for the morning of July 26.

He faces separate charges in Pasco County for the death of his wife Jamie Nicole Ivancic.

Ivancic's body was found buried in the yard of a Port Richey home in January 2019. Officials, at the time, said she may have been dead for more than a year.

Detectives say Nealy confessed to killing Richard, Laura and Nicholas Ivancic on Dec. 15, 2018. According to a criminal complaint, Nealy said he moved to Texas after killing his wife and used Jamie's phone to keep in contact with her parents.

When her parents got suspicious because they hadn't heard her voice, they say Nealy drove his wife's vehicle to Tarpon Springs and killed them, along with their son.

Nealy then went to Ohio, where he was arrested and extradited back to Florida.