PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A pre-trial hearing is taking place Friday in the Shelby Nealy case.
Nealy is the man accused of killing his wife, Jamie, as well as her parents and brother.
Nealy is facing at least three counts of first-degree murder charges.
Pasco County deputies say he confessed to killing his wife. Her body was found buried in a yard at a home in Port Richey.
