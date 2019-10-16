BECKER, Minn. — A 6-year old Becker boy is safe at home following a harrowing day of searching, after he disappeared with the family dog.

Sherburne County Sheriff's crews were searching along with an estimated 600 volunteers when a person with a drone spotted the boy in a corn field about a mile and a half from his home.

Police believe young Ethan had wandered off after getting off of his bus after school. He was followed by the family's 8-year-old Britney Spaniel, Remmie.

Since Ethan was still dressed in the light clothes he wore to school, searchers were worried about the cold affecting the boy as night approached. Fortunately, it doesn't appear that the boy will suffer any ill effects, according to Sheriff Joel Brott. He is being taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Brott credits the volunteer with the drone for finding Ethan, saying that Ethan might not have been found otherwise.

The community response to the crisis was nothing short of awe-inspiring, with hundreds dropping everything they were doing to come out and search for Ethan as the sun dropped, along with the chilly fall temps.

"Ethan was in my preschool class. Couple years ago. I heard the news and had to be here," said volunteer Becca Lardy with tears welling up in her eyes. "It was amazing. A whole community, a whiole school. Super, principal, teachers. Everyone is here. Truly amazing to see."

Lardey's tears of worry turned to tears of joy after her former pupil was found, along with his dog. "It doesn’t matter how long it would take, we were all here. Such an emotional roller coaster. It’s the greatest feeling.".

PREVIOUSLY:

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a 6-year-old boy who has been missing since 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted out that the boy, Ethan, got off the school bus with his siblings near Highway 25 and County Road 16, but then ran off to play with the family dog. Ethan has not been seen since.