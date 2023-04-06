Sheriff Judd, AG Moody to detail alleged construction equipment fraud scheme

Authorities say a criminal organization rented heavy equipment from Home Depot and sold it for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Attorney General Ashley Moody and a group of FDLE special agents are set to give details on a criminal organization they say stole nearly $600,000 from Home Depot.

They're holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday on what's been dubbed "Operation Heavy Lift."

Investigators say six people were involved in renting heavy equipment from Home Depot stores across the state and selling it on social media.

According to the sheriff's office, the thefts involved Toro Dingo utility loaders, stump grinders, trenches and mini excavators stolen across 16 Florida counties — including Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties.

In total, investigators say the group committed at least 50 thefts with a loss of nearly $600,000 to Home Depot.