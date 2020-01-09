Deputies say an employee at the store helped them.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Miami couple is facing charges of fraud after deputies say they used fake IDs to buy numerous cell phones.

Security personnel contacted Hernando County Sheriff's deputies about a possible identity theft at a Verizon store in Spring Hill. They told deputies an employee at the store was helping Joshua Lorenzo, 22, and Jolena Montano, 21, get numerous cell phones using fake IDs.

Deputies say they arrested Lorenzo and Montano at the Verizon retailer when they arrived to pick up the phones. Deputies say the couple lives in Miami.

Lorenzo was charged with grand theft over $20,000, organized fraud over $20,000, criminal use of personal identification information and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. His bond is set at $24,000.

Montano was charged with organized fraud over $20,000. Her bond was set at $15,000.

Pending further investigation, deputies say the employee will likely face organized fraud charges as well.

The couple's car was towed from the store. Detectives say they noted a strong order of marijuana coming from the car. According to law enforcement, the couple told detectives there was marijuana inside the car. Detectives say they will get a search warrant to examine what's inside the car.

