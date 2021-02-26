Sheriff: Pregnant woman shot by estranged husband at hospital in Osceola County

CELEBRATION, Fla. — A man has been arrested for shooting his estranged pregnant wife in the parking lot of an AdventHealth hospital in Celebration Thursday evening, the Osceola Sheriff's Office said.
According to the sheriff's office, Damion Sasenarine Mohammed, 36, was arrested at a Walmart parking lot nearly a half-hour away in Kissimmee, after witnesses were able to identify him as the suspected shooter, deputies said.
Investigators said the woman had suffered critical injuries and was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.
WKMG-TV reports that hospital crews admitted the pregnant woman to the emergency room the night of the shooting.
According to county officials, she was flown to another facility.
