x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Sheriff: Woman arrested for DUI after crashing head-on into deputy's SUV

Neither the deputy nor the woman was seriously hurt, the sheriff's office said.
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman was arrested Wednesday after the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says she crashed head-on into a deputy's SUV overnight.

Deputies received a call just after 1 a.m. about a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Sarasota, according to a press release. 

A responding deputy arrived, activated his emergency lights and slowed down. That's when the agency says the driver changed lanes and crashed into the deputy's SUV head-on. 

Neither the driver nor deputy was seriously hurt, according to the sheriff's office. 

Deputies say the driver, 20-year-old Riannon Wittenbauer, was charged with driving under the influence, DUI with property damage and reckless driving.

She was released on $740 bond. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter