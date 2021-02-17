Sheriff: Woman arrested for DUI after crashing head-on into deputy's SUV

SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman was arrested Wednesday after the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says she crashed head-on into a deputy's SUV overnight.
Deputies received a call just after 1 a.m. about a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Sarasota, according to a press release.
A responding deputy arrived, activated his emergency lights and slowed down. That's when the agency says the driver changed lanes and crashed into the deputy's SUV head-on.
Neither the driver nor deputy was seriously hurt, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies say the driver, 20-year-old Riannon Wittenbauer, was charged with driving under the influence, DUI with property damage and reckless driving.
She was released on $740 bond.
