Sheriff: Woman arrested for DUI after crashing head-on into deputy's SUV

Neither the deputy nor the woman was seriously hurt, the sheriff's office said.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman was arrested Wednesday after the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says she crashed head-on into a deputy's SUV overnight.

Deputies received a call just after 1 a.m. about a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Sarasota, according to a press release.

A responding deputy arrived, activated his emergency lights and slowed down. That's when the agency says the driver changed lanes and crashed into the deputy's SUV head-on.

Neither the driver nor deputy was seriously hurt, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say the driver, 20-year-old Riannon Wittenbauer, was charged with driving under the influence, DUI with property damage and reckless driving.

She was released on $740 bond.