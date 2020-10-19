The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Kelly Vokas knew the couple.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A couple was robbed and murdered inside their home on Sunday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call at a home in the 200 block of Carilla Lane in Prairie Township around 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies got to the home, they looked through a window and saw 40-year-old Kelly Vokas putting items into a purse or bag, according to court records.

Vokas tried to run out the back door where she was met by deputies.

Court documents revealed John Blanc, 77, was found stabbed on the bathroom floor. Susan Castor, 75, was found strangled in the basement. Each victim was wrapped in a blanket, according to court records.

The couple was pronounced dead in the home.

Deputies then arrested Vokas at the scene who later admitted to killing the couple.

The sheriff's office said Vokas knew the couple and went to the home to rob them.

Court records show Vokas lived on the same street as the couple.

Vokas is in custody at the Franklin County Jail.