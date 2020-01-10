x
Sheriff's office investigating deadly shooting in Nokomis

Detectives believe there is no threat to the public at this time.
NOKOMIS, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is working to determine what led to a woman's death Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say they received a call for gunshots in the area of the 200 block of North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis. Once on the scene, they found a dead woman. 

The details of the shooting are still unknown at this time, but all parties involved are accounted for, according to a release.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

