Sheriff's office investigating deadly shooting in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is working to determine what led to a woman's death Thursday afternoon.
Deputies say they received a call for gunshots in the area of the 200 block of North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis. Once on the scene, they found a dead woman.
The details of the shooting are still unknown at this time, but all parties involved are accounted for, according to a release.
Detectives believe there is no threat to the public at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- What Florida laws go into effect on Oct. 1, 2020?
- Chrissy Teigen, John Legend lose baby in pregnancy complication
- Publix keeping mask requirement as Florida moves into Phase 3 of reopening
- Florida releases school COVID-19 dashboard
- Gov. DeSantis lets eviction, mortgage foreclosure moratorium expire to make room for nationwide order
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- We're closely watching two tropical waves in the Caribbean this week
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter