Search underway for gunman who shot 1 at Borrell Park in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Police are searching for a person responsible for a shooting Tuesday in Tampa.
Just after 9:30 a.m., police responded to Borrell Park on Nebraska Avenue.
There, Tampa officers say they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they believe the shooter left the area headed southbound on Nebraska Avenue in a four-door light-colored sedan.
If you have any information that could lead Tampa police officers to the gunman or the car they are searching for, contact them at 813-231-6130 or call 911.