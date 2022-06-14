Search underway for gunman who shot 1 at Borrell Park in Tampa

Police believe the accused shooter left in a four-door light-colored sedan.

TAMPA, Fla — Police are searching for a person responsible for a shooting Tuesday in Tampa.

Just after 9:30 a.m., police responded to Borrell Park on Nebraska Avenue.

There, Tampa officers say they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they believe the shooter left the area headed southbound on Nebraska Avenue in a four-door light-colored sedan.