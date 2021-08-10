2 dead after shooting at senior living facility in Capitol Heights; police at scene

Police say one person was taken into custody.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Two people are dead and one person is in custody after a shooting at a senior living facility in Capitol Heights Friday morning, according to Prince George's County Police Department.

Police said they were called to the reported shooting around 9:15 a.m. in the 500 Block of Suffolk Avenue. One suspect was placed in custody moments later.

Officers are currently searching the facility for any additional victims or suspects at the scene.

Police have asked residents in the area to shelter in place due to the investigation.

Nearby, Capitol Heights Elementary School was on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, police said. The lockdown has since been lifted as of 11 a.m.

Family members of residents at the facility have been asked to gather at a nearby firehouse located at 6061 Old Central Avenue.

At this time, information about the incident has not been released. Police said the scene is secured.

WUSA9's Megan Rivers is at the scene of the shooting and spoke to a man who says he lives in the building and believes he made contact with the suspected shooter following the incident.

The witness, identified as Donald, told us that during his encounter with the suspected shooter, he said the person told him to let the police know he was no threat.

Donald also said the suspected shooter was a resident at the facility and he thinks the person retaliated "...because of the way they treat the residents at Gateway Village."

View the full interview here:

This Donald. He says he lives in the building and made contact with the suspected shooter after the shooting happened. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/xKmcRdPgkN — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) October 8, 2021

#BREAKING: We just arrived at the scene of a shooting in the 500 Block of Suffolk Avenue in Capitol Heights. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/w33DZeQjnh — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) October 8, 2021

Here's a live look at the scene: