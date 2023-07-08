Detectives continue to investigate shooting death at Bradenton nightclub

The unidentified 33-year-old man was transported to Blake Hospital but later died from his injuries Sunday morning.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting on a crowd of people who were leaving a Bradenton nightclub early Sunday morning has left one man dead.

Now, Manatee County Sheriff's detectives with the homicide division are trying to find out who fired those shots, why and if there is a greater risk to the community.

Detectives said someone with a rifle fired shots at the lingering crowd of people who had just left the Touch of Class nightclub on the 5000 block of 14th Street West. They said up to 100 people were gathered in the parking lot of Gold Rush Arcade just before the shots rang out. The parking lot is not far from the club and its wall is littered with several evidence markings where the bullets hit.

"This is an overflow parking lot for the Touch of Class nightclub, a place we're familiar with and unfortunately we've had our share of problems there," Randy Warren, public information officer for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, said.

Warren said one of the bullets hit a 33-year-old man in the leg.

"When our deputies got there, the victim was lying in the parking lot and one of our deputies went right up to apply a tourniquet. He was bleeding pretty bad," Warren said.

The unidentified victim was transported to Blake Hospital but later on Sunday morning, he died from his injuries.

Warren said it's likely some people in the group had scores to settle and criminal activity too may have occurred leading up to the shooting. However, he said it's unclear if the bullets were meant for the victim or if he was just caught in the crossfire between rivals.

"We know this isn't random. We know that somebody was at target and then multiple rounds were fired in the direction of our victim," he said.

Deputies say it's surprising there weren't multiple victims shot or killed based on the number of shots fired. 10 Tampa Bay counted more than a dozen markings.

They've recovered evidence from the scene and are following several leads.

"It's very sad because a man has died. A family is grieving, friends are or are having to deal with that loss as well over what could've been handled differently," Warren said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.