DUNEDIN, Fla. — One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting at a Dunedin apartment complex.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it got a call about a shooting around 6:58 a.m. Monday. The call came from Macalpine Place Apartments on Duncan Loop West.
The sheriff's office said one person has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Deputies continue to investigate the shooting.
