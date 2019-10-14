DUNEDIN, Fla. — One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting at a Dunedin apartment complex.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it got a call about a shooting around 6:58 a.m. Monday. The call came from Macalpine Place Apartments on Duncan Loop West.

The sheriff's office said one person has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting.

