Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend and 3-month-old baby

Two children were found hiding inside the house.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Police say they've charged the gunman found at a horrific scene earlier this month in Gainesville.

A barrage of bullets rang out at a home on Dec. 4. It was located on NE 17th Drive near NE 10th Avenue.

Arriving officers with the Gainesville Police Department say they found the 26-year-old shooter, Kivi J. Ellis, still armed. He threw down his gun and surrendered to police, the department said.

Officers found a woman and a 3-month-old baby dead nearby -- each with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to The Gainesville Sun, the woman was Ellis' girlfriend, and an arrest report says he fired repeatedly at her as she held their baby in the front yard. She fell to the ground as he continued to shoot her, the newspaper reported. Ellis shot the baby in the head and left the body near a dog kennel in the backyard, according to The Sun.

Investigators say a neighbor was also shot at, but not struck. Two children, ages 3 and 5, were found hiding underneath a bed in the house, according to authorities.

Ellis was arrested and charged with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 352-393-7670.

According to The Sun, Ellis was previously charged in 2014 with aggravated battery against the woman who died. She reportedly required medical attention at the time.

