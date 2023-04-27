Police investigate shooting in Tampa that left 2 hurt

Once on scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. The second vehicle involved fled southbound on the street away from the scene.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night off of North Dale Mabry Highway, near I-275.

A preliminary investigation showed that an argument between people in two different cars broke out just before 9 p.m., the police department said in a news release. This eventually led to gunfire being exchanged.

Once on the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. The second vehicle involved fled southbound on the street away from the scene.

Police say the shooting appears to be targeted, not a random act of violence.

The others who were shot were taken to a local hospital.

"Officers are currently investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting," the police department said in the release.

Southbound Dale Mabry Highway, from West Spruce Street to I-275, is temporarily closed to traffic for the next hour.