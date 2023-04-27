x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate shooting in Tampa that left 2 hurt

Once on scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. The second vehicle involved fled southbound on the street away from the scene.
Credit: C5Media - stock.adobe.com

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night off of North Dale Mabry Highway, near I-275.

A preliminary investigation showed that an argument between people in two different cars broke out just before 9 p.m., the police department said in a news release. This eventually led to gunfire being exchanged.

Once on the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. The second vehicle involved fled southbound on the street away from the scene.

Police say the shooting appears to be targeted, not a random act of violence.

The others who were shot were taken to a local hospital.

Related Articles

"Officers are currently investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting," the police department said in the release.

Southbound Dale Mabry Highway, from West Spruce Street to I-275, is temporarily closed to traffic for the next hour.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130, send a tip to TIP411, or download and use the TampaPD app.

More Videos

In Other News

1 person killed, 2 hurt in Dade City birthday party shooting, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out