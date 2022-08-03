Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery

It happened just before 5 p.m., the sheriff's office reports.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff's office has not released details on a motive or if an arrest has been made in the investigation. Following the shooting, the bar and restaurant remains open.