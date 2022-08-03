Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening.
Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The sheriff's office has not released details on a motive or if an arrest has been made in the investigation. Following the shooting, the bar and restaurant remains open.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200, or submit a tip online.