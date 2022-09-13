Police: Person shot, airlifted to Tampa General Hospital

Tampa police officers responded to a shooting at around 9:30 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night following a shooting in Tampa, police say.

According to Tampa Police Department, shots rang out at around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to West Verde Lane off of New Tampa Boulevard in reference to a call about shots being fired.

Officers were able to locate one person suffering a gunshot wound. They were then airlifted to the hospital, authorities say.

At this time, police have not released the condition of the injured person. Police have not announced any arrests either.