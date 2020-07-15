Polk County deputies investigating after man shot behind Days Inn motel

DAVENPORT, Fla — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.
Deputies responded to the Days Inn at 43700 US Hwy 27 North in Davenport for a reported shooting behind the motel. Once there, deputies learned a witness to the incident told a nearby construction crew that his friend had been shot before taking off.
The man who was shot was taken to Heart of Florida Hospital with critical injuries, according to deputies.
The sheriff's office is still trying to locate the witness and identify those who may have been involved
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
