7 people hurt during overnight shooting in St. Petersburg, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Seven people were injured following a shooting overnight in St. Petersburg, according to a news release.
The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. as a group of men got into a fight on the sidewalk on 3rd Street North near Central Avenue.
Police said shots were fired and three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries to
their legs.
Two men and two women also suffered other minor injuries, police added.
It is currently unknown if there was just one shooter or multiple shooters. Police said detectives are actively working to identify the person(s).
Anyone with information please call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text
SPPD+ your tip to TIP411.