7 people hurt during overnight shooting in St. Petersburg, police say

The shooting happened on 3rd Street North near Central Avenue.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Seven people were injured following a shooting overnight in St. Petersburg, according to a news release.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. as a group of men got into a fight on the sidewalk on 3rd Street North near Central Avenue.



Police said shots were fired and three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries to

their legs.



Two men and two women also suffered other minor injuries, police added.