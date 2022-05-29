Shooting in Tampa leaves 2 people in critical condition, police say

The Tampa Police Department found two men with upper body trauma.

TAMPA, Fla. — Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, the Tampa Police Department says they responded to a report of two people shot at a residence near East North Bay Street and found two men with upper body trauma.

Witnesses say they saw a light-colored, four-door and early 2000's sedan drive off quickly from the scene after the shooting happened, the TPD mentioned in a news release.

The two men were transported to a hospital and are facing critical injuries, police say.

Law enforcement says the case is ongoing and is actively developing news leads.