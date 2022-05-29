Shooting in Tampa leaves 2 people in critical condition, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, the Tampa Police Department says they responded to a report of two people shot at a residence near East North Bay Street and found two men with upper body trauma.
Witnesses say they saw a light-colored, four-door and early 2000's sedan drive off quickly from the scene after the shooting happened, the TPD mentioned in a news release.
The two men were transported to a hospital and are facing critical injuries, police say.
Law enforcement says the case is ongoing and is actively developing news leads.
Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is encouraged to call 813-231-6130 or use the TPD app, which is available on Google Play and the Apple Store.