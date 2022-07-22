Tampa apartment shooting leaves 1 dead, no arrests

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough deputies are piecing together what happened before a fatal shooting at a Tampa apartment complex Friday afternoon.
At around 3:30 p.m., Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man shot in the parking lot of the IQ apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard. However, the accused shooter had already left the apartment complex before deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The injured man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, however, he later died, authorities say.
Deputies do not anticipate the shooting to be random but believe the two possibly knew each other.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the accused gunman is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.