Tampa apartment shooting leaves 1 dead, no arrests

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough deputies are piecing together what happened before a fatal shooting at a Tampa apartment complex Friday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man shot in the parking lot of the IQ apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard. However, the accused shooter had already left the apartment complex before deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The injured man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, however, he later died, authorities say.

Deputies do not anticipate the shooting to be random but believe the two possibly knew each other.