Sheriff's office: Man pulled gun out on Polk County detectives in shooting

No deputies were injured, the sheriff's office says.

Example video title will go here for this video

WAHNETA, Fla. — A deputy shot a man who pulled out a gun on detectives Thursday afternoon in unincorporated Winter Haven, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

At around 3:45 p.m., detectives responded to the area of Wahneta to follow up on a report of a man possibly in possession of a stolen handgun and possibly involved in stealing a motorcycle.

Upon canvassing the area, they spotted a man walking near Avenue A and 17th Street West and attempted to make contact with him. The man, later identified as 31-year-old Brent Conley, "abruptly" pulled out a handgun on the detectives, the sheriff's office said.

"Fearing for their lives and safety, one of the detectives fired his handgun at Conley to stop the threat," Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Conley was transported to the hospital where he was reported to be in "critical but stable" condition. Detectives were able to recover a loaded 9mm handgun at the scene.

"When you pull a gun on my deputies, they have an obligation to protect themselves and others, you can expect to be shot," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said Conley has a criminal history of 12 felonies and nine misdemeanors including aggravated battery, burglary, obstruction, battery on a law enforcement officer, theft resisting and drug possession.