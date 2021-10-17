LANCASTER, Pa. — Update (3:48 p.m.): Officials with the Park City Center are responding to Sunday's incident. Director of Public Relations and Marketing for Brookfield Properties, the owner of the shopping mall, sent a statement to FOX43 saying "We are saddened and angered by the unfortunate, isolated incident that happened in our shopping center today... We are grateful for [the police's] swift action to contain the situation. Our highest priority right now is the well being of our guests and tenants."