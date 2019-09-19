NEW ORLEANS — The captain of a shrimping boat was arrested Wednesday after ship-to-ship combat broke out between him and another captain while sailing near New Orleans East, authorities said.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old Casey Russell, of Slidell, after the altercation. According to authorities, Russell was angry at another shrimping captain who was “in his spot,” anchored by Rigolets Pass, near Geoghegan Canal and New Orleans East.

RELATED: Fish Game: September is gator season in south Louisiana

Russell reportedly dropped his boat's anchor and began circling the victim's boat, wrapping the anchor in the other boat's nets and lines.

After becoming entangled, Russell allegedly dragged the other boat away from where it was fishing, damaging the other vessel and causing it to take on water.

RELATED: St. Tammany Fishing Pier back open as blue-green algae subsides

STPSO deputies arrested Russell around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also cited him for interfering with another commercial fisherman.

He was released Thursday on a $7,500 bond.