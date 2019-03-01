Two Hernando County siblings were arrested last month after deputies say they beat their grandparents in a dispute over money.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Angel Mariani, 23, Monique Mariani, 22, and their 17-year-old sister had been living in a tent in their grandparents' backyard. Throughout the day on Dec. 21, 2018, deputies said the grandfather had been giving his two granddaughters money.

Deputies said when Angel found out, he demanded money as well. When the grandfather refused, deputies said Angel began punching his grandfather multiple times. The man was able to hide in a nearby shed.

Later, Angel and Monique approached their grandmother to try to confront their grandfather, who was still in the shed. Deputies said when the grandmother asked the two to leave, Angel and Monique began punching and kicking their grandmother.

Deputies said another person tried to intervene but was also hit by Angel.

When Angel was able to get inside the shed, he vandalized items inside, according to law enforcement. Angel, Monique and their younger sister ran away from the home before deputies arrived.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The three were found at the intersection of Parlow Avenue and Toucan Trail in Spring Hill, and the two sisters were arrested. Deputies said Angel gave a false name and ran away again.

After a chase involving a sheriff's office helicopter and a K-9 unit, deputies were able to arrest Angel. Deputies said Angel was tased after being combative with deputies and making threats toward them.

Angel was charged with domestic battery, battery, assault/battery on a person 65 or older, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, criminal mischief, threats to a public official, resisting an officer without violence and providing a false name to law enforcement.

Monique was charged with assault/battery on a person 65 or older.

The teen sibling, who was not identified due to her age, was charged on a separate active county warrant for failure to appear on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.