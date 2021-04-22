Police: Silver Springs man arrested for child pornography

Officers say they were alerted to the man after seeing six videos of child porn being downloaded from a messaging app.

A Silver Springs man is behind bars for possessing child pornography, police say.

According to Ocala Police Department, John Palmer, 30, had downloaded six videos of child porn on a messaging app that alerted police back in March. Investigators were able to track the IP address to Palmer's home.

In April, detectives were able to search Palmer's home and interviewed him about the videos. Palmer confirmed the accounts were his but had not used them in a while and deleted any images he thought were considered child porn, according to authorities.

Detectives say they discovered several laptops, cell phones, flash drives and hard drives in Palmer's home. An investigation revealed that all the devices contained dozens of cash files of child pornography, but since they were deleted they could not be restored on the phone.

Palmer faces five counts of possessing child pornography and is currently at the Marion County Jail.