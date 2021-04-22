Police: Silver Springs man arrested for child pornography

A Silver Springs man is behind bars for possessing child pornography, police say.
According to Ocala Police Department, John Palmer, 30, had downloaded six videos of child porn on a messaging app that alerted police back in March. Investigators were able to track the IP address to Palmer's home.
In April, detectives were able to search Palmer's home and interviewed him about the videos. Palmer confirmed the accounts were his but had not used them in a while and deleted any images he thought were considered child porn, according to authorities.
Detectives say they discovered several laptops, cell phones, flash drives and hard drives in Palmer's home. An investigation revealed that all the devices contained dozens of cash files of child pornography, but since they were deleted they could not be restored on the phone.
Palmer faces five counts of possessing child pornography and is currently at the Marion County Jail.
What other people are reading right now:
- Police: Convicted felon arrested after 12-hour SWAT standoff at Pinellas Park hotel
- How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?
- Gov. DeSantis sued in federal court over Florida's new 'anti-riot' law
- Florida police officers charged with issuing dozens of bogus citations
- Here's how to watch NASA, SpaceX's Crew-2 launch
- How to celebrate Earth Day 2021 around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter