Police: 9-year-old Tulsa boy fatally stabbed by sister, 12

TULSA, Okla. — Police in Tulsa say a 9-year-old boy has been stabbed to death by his 12-year-old sister.

Police said in a statement Friday that officers were called to a home in south Tulsa late Thursday and that the boy was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say the girl awoke a parent and said she had stabbed her brother.

A police spokesperson has not responded to a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Police have not provided a motive. The girl is in juvenile custody.

