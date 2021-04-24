Florida man gets 30-year sentence for 2018 school shooting

OCALA, Fla. — A judge sentenced a 22-year-old Florida man to a 30-year prison term for firing a gun through a door at a high school and injuring a student three years ago.
The sentence issued Thursday by Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon orders Sky Bouche to serve a maximum of 25 years behind bars. His prison term will be followed by 30 years of probation.
Prosecutors say Bouche entered Ocala's Forest High School in April 2018 and fired a shot at a classroom door. A student was shot in the foot.
Bouche was detained by police after a teacher convinced him to come to a nearby classroom.
