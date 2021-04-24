x
Crime

Florida man gets 30-year sentence for 2018 school shooting

Prosecutors say Sky Bouche entered Ocala's Forest High School in April 2018 and fired a shot at a classroom door.
OCALA, Fla. — A judge sentenced a 22-year-old Florida man to a 30-year prison term for firing a gun through a door at a high school and injuring a student three years ago. 

The sentence issued Thursday by Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon orders Sky Bouche to serve a maximum of 25 years behind bars. His prison term will be followed by 30 years of probation. 

Prosecutors say Bouche entered Ocala's Forest High School in April 2018 and fired a shot at a classroom door. A student was shot in the foot. 

Bouche was detained by police after a teacher convinced him to come to a nearby classroom.

