YUBA CITY, Calif. — Two Yuba City men were arrested after allegedly pulling a sleeping, homeless man from his car and attacking him with an axe.

The alleged attack happened on Tuesday, Dec. 10, on Second Street near the Sutter County Airport and the Feather River. According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Devin Brown and 18-year-old Kenneth Dunkle forced their way into the victim’s car, pulled him out and began assaulting him.

Deputies were called to the scene of the crime and said they found the victim suffering from major head injuries. The victim, who has not yet been identified by law enforcement, was rushed to the hospital where he is still recovering, but is expected to survive.

Sheriff’s detectives investigated and eventually determined Brown and Dunkle to be involved in the attack. Both men were arrested and booked into the Sutter County Jail on Dec. 13, the sheriff’s office said.

Brown was charged with attempted murder. Dunkle was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Both Dunkle and Brown remain in jail and are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec.17.

A motive for the attack has not yet been determined.

