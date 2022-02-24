Police say the crash happened during dismissal time as a group of students were trying to cross a parking lot.

SLIDELL, La. — After a 6-year-old girl died after she was struck by a pickup truck in her school parking lot, a GoFundMe campaign for her family has raised more than $5,000 in just a couple of hours.

Slidell police were called to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School on Wednesday after 6-year-old Emma Savoie was struck by a vehicle. Police say the crash happened during dismissal time as a group of students were trying to cross a parking lot and “for reasons still under investigation” Savoie ran out in front of an oncoming truck.

Savoie was taken to Slidell Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The GoFundMe campaign said any donations would be used for food, counseling and other expenses after the girl’s death.

“Emma Bell called herself a Princess. The rest of us called her an Angel,” the campaign page says. “She was taken from us far too early, and her Mom, Dad, big brother, and younger twin siblings could use some support over the coming weeks and months.”

“And if all you can do is offer your prayers, those are welcome too,” the page adds. “We love you & we miss you Emma Bell!”

Investigators said they do not know if the driver was speeding or being careless.

“The loss of a child is unimaginable. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, the school, the first responders, and the entire Slidell community. This kind of tragedy affects us all,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office later shared her name and said an autopsy would be performed on Thursday.