Police are asking people across the country to be on the lookout for Dejuane Anderson, who posted on social media for months about a demon possessing her child.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A nationwide manhunt is underway for a woman charged in the murder of her 5-year-old son, whose body was found in a suitcase in Indiana in April.

That investigation identified the mother, an accomplice and the little boy, but it uncovered a series of social media posts — over the course of months — in which the mother claimed her son was possessed by a demon and needed an exorcism.

WARNING: Some might find the content in the below social media posts disturbing.

Police now know the body found in a suitcase in rural Washington County on April 16, was that of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan.

His mother 37-year-old DeJaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta, and a woman she called her sister, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman of Louisiana, are accused in Cairo's death. Anderson remains at large and Coleman is behind bars.

To adequately provide context in this case, we need to circle back to December 2021.

Dec. 2021

Dec. 5, 2021, is the first date in which documents detail Anderson referencing her son and an exorcism in a Facebook post.

In one post she identified her son and in another that same day she wrote, "I offer reversal spell, protection spell, activating your DNA, exorcism, hex/curse."

Jan. 2022

Exactly one month later, Coleman wrote "I'm using my blood for this ritual" on Facebook.

Feb. 2022

In February the posts escalated.

On Feb. 19, documents say Anderson wrote a Facebook post that said she "couldn't wait" to tell her story. She said she had to "heal" herself and Gaia, the Greek goddess of Earth also known as the Mother of All Life, in order to "exorcism a very powerful demonic force from within my son."

She went on to say that she had people in "enough alignment with their soul" to assist her.

March 2022

In March, Anderson started posting about how she believed a demon had taken over the "vessel" that was her son.

These references began March 15, 2022, with a post from Anderson that said:

"Stop getting caught up in the vessels of this realm. You guys get caught up with how old the body is, if they adult and kids, etc. Don't even know it's a full-grown demon in the child body telling you what to do because you didn't choose your soul. Better start using your 3rd eye."

Three days before she posted this, documents say, Anderson was in a 30-mile police chase with her son and Coleman in the car. The chase happened in South Carolina. Anderson was taken to jail and later released.

On March 18, Anderson posted that she "can't wait" to tell her story about "that exorcism" and living with a "demonic child" in a book or a podcast.

By March 31, she, Coleman and Cairo had left South Carolina and were in Louisville. That much was made clear by her March 31 arrest in Louisville for allegedly stealing from a mall. Court documents say when mall security stopped her, she "became violent" and "punched the security officer in the face."

April 2022

While Anderson was in jail, documents make it appear that Coleman took over the social media posting, documenting their beliefs about demons, vessels, and a possessed child.

On April 4, Coleman posted about evil "hiding in plain sight" and referenced "avatars" that don't have souls.

Four days later she wrote a lengthy post detailing how she was convinced that "powerful beings" were taking over children's bodies and how these "avatars" steal energy and "ruin lives." She also mentioned "evil beings" cursing wombs.

On April 10, six days before Cairo's body was found, Coleman took to Facebook again.

She wrote, "Most children aren't even really children" and again asserted that they're an "avatar playing a character."

Anderson was released from jail April 11 and she wasted no time getting back on social media.

On April 12, she tweeted at Fr. Vincent Lampert, the priest for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, and said she needed to speak with him "urgently."

Documents say that her full tweet to Lampert said:

"@FrVinceLampert good day sir. I need to speak with you urgently. I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old throughout the 5 years he has been alive. I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood. I have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need assistance."

13News sought out the tweet to see if there was a reply, but it appears the tweet and Anderson's Twitter account have been deleted.

On April 14, Anderson and Coleman's phones pinged near Holder Road in Pekin, Indiana, where a mushroom hunter would find a little boy's body inside a suitcase two days later.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows a car driving up Holder road at around the same time that Anderson and Coleman's phones pinged in the area. Documents say the car stopped near where the suitcase was found.

On April 15, Anderson returned to Facebook to say "this is a whole demon in a child body." She continues in the post making claims about demons, spirits and magic.

On April 16, Cairo Jordan's body is found in Washington County. That same day Anderson's Dodge Challenger was caught on camera driving south on I-65 over the bridge from southern Indiana to Kentucky.

Cairo was never reported to authorities as a missing child. He would have turned 6 years old on Oct. 24.

The suitcase he was found in, documents say, was seen in pictures and videos on Coleman's social media pages.

13News found these photos on Coleman's social media pages. In the background, the suitcase can be seen.

Police seek Cairo's mother

Two felony arrest warrants were issued for Coleman and Anderson. Coleman was arrested in recent days in San Francisco, California. Police are still trying to locate Anderson.

A felony murder arrest warrant was issued for Anderson.

Police are asking people across the country to be on the lookout for Anderson. Her last known location was the Echo Park area of Los Angeles. However, police say she's known to travel and has recently been to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Houston, Texas.

"Help us locate her for Cairo so that justice can be served for him," said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police.

Anderson is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds. She had short, dark brown hair in her last known photo, but she is known to often wear wigs or hair extensions.

Police believe the photo below is the most accurate photo of Anderson, although not the most recent.