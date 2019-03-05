TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies are trying to find a large statue that was stolen from a Catholic church in the Carrollwood area -- near Tampa.

The 5-foot statue of Saint Francis of Assisi was taken around 4 p.m. on April 12 from the grounds of St Paul's Catholic Church on North Dale Mabry Highway. Deputies say the $10,000 statue is made of resin and weighs between 200 and 300 pounds.

It was last seen sitting on rocks on the right side of the church in the Santo Niño Shrine area.

Anyone with information about the statue's whereabouts should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or by clicking here.

