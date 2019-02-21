WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County deputies are asking the public to help track down two horses who were stolen along with a trailer this week.

Deputies say sometime between 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday, someone cut a padlock on a chained gate on a pasture in on Crump Road in Winter Haven. The horses were loaded onto the victim's horse trailer and driven away.

The horses are a 25-year-old bay gelding quarter horse and an 18-year-old gray quarter horse.

The horse trailer is a gray, three horse slant, steel structure with a tack room on the front. It has a Florida tag 739NPH. The trailer was attached to an unknown vehicle, and the vehicle may have headed west towards Winter Haven.

Also taken was tack from the barn, including four saddles, bridles, ropes, and other supplies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scarborough at (863) 860-7731. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or go to their website.

