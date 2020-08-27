x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Judge: Temporary injunction against man accused of breaking into Tampa-area home of WWE wrestler upheld

Phillip Thomas was arrested earlier this month after deputies say they found him inside the home carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and other items.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office; Larry Busacca/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign
Phillip Thomas, left, and WWE wrestler Sonya Deville.

LUTZ, Fla. — A judge ruled to continue a temporary injunction for protection in a civil case against a South Carolina man accused of stalking and the attempted kidnapping of a WWE wrestler from her Tampa-area home. 

Phillip A. Thomas II was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking and attempted armed kidnapping of Daria Berenato, also known as WWE wrestler Sonya Deville, on Aug. 16. 

Because the criminal case is still pending, and the civil case is interconnected, the judge in this civil case ruled to reschedule the hearing. In rescheduling, the judge also ruled to continue the temporary injunction filed against Thomas. The hearing has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 12.

The temporary injunction prevents Thomas from having any contact with Berenato, pending the outcome of the civil case. A judge in the criminal case against Thomas made a similar ruling of no contact. 

Thomas is currently being held in the Hillsborough County Jail without bond. 

RELATED: Man accused of breaking into Tampa-area home of WWE wrestler to be held without bond

RELATED: Judge grants release of Tampa man cleared of murder after nearly 37 years

Man accused of stalking WWE wrestler makes has hearing

Man accused of stalking WWE wrestler makes has hearing LIVE NOW: A South Carolina man accused of breaking into the Tampa-area home of Daria Berenato, also known as WWE wrestler Sonya Deville, is appearing in court for a temporary injunction hearing. https://bit.ly/3lomeur

Posted by 10 Tampa Bay on Thursday, August 27, 2020