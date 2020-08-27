Judge: Temporary injunction against man accused of breaking into Tampa-area home of WWE wrestler upheld

Phillip Thomas was arrested earlier this month after deputies say they found him inside the home carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and other items.

LUTZ, Fla. — A judge ruled to continue a temporary injunction for protection in a civil case against a South Carolina man accused of stalking and the attempted kidnapping of a WWE wrestler from her Tampa-area home.

Phillip A. Thomas II was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking and attempted armed kidnapping of Daria Berenato, also known as WWE wrestler Sonya Deville, on Aug. 16.

Because the criminal case is still pending, and the civil case is interconnected, the judge in this civil case ruled to reschedule the hearing. In rescheduling, the judge also ruled to continue the temporary injunction filed against Thomas. The hearing has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 12.

The temporary injunction prevents Thomas from having any contact with Berenato, pending the outcome of the civil case. A judge in the criminal case against Thomas made a similar ruling of no contact.

Thomas is currently being held in the Hillsborough County Jail without bond.