SOUTH BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead, another was driven to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and a toddler appears to have been grazed by a bullet in Hernando County.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Twigg Street in South Brooksville.

Hernando County deputies were dispatched when 911 callers reported hearing the gunshots.

When they arrived, deputies found one person dead of an apparent gunshot wound and learned a second person who'd been shot was on the way to a local hospital in a private car. That second person's injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators say they also found a 13-month-old child with an abrasion in the torso area. And, it appeared that was the result of being grazed by a bullet.

Detectives are still trying to piece together what exactly led up to the shooting. Anyone with information should call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000, call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477.