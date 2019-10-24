SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — A South Daytona woman was charged with aggravated child abuse with physical injury after police say she "intentionally" hit her son, causing his jaw to be dislocated.

According to a police report, the 10-year-old said his mom, Ann Perugia, told him to get off the online video game Fortnite and take a shower. He told police he "forgot to do as he was told," the report states.

According to law enforcement, 10 minutes later, the boy said his mother came into the room and asked him if he took a shower. He reportedly told police he said no.

The report says the boy said he got up and walked toward the bathroom, and that's when his mom "got irate and charged" into the bathroom. The boy told police she punched him with a closed fist in the jaw, which then dislocated, authorities say.

When officers talked to Perugia, they say she claimed she only grabbed him by his arm and brought him back inside when the boy started to leave the home. The report claims she said after she left the bathroom, she saw the boy talking to his father on the phone and packing a bag.

Perugia was arrested and taken to jail. The boy's father does not have full custody, so the 10-year-old is staying with his aunt, according to authorities.

