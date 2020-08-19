Florida police: Men broke into homes while wearing GPS ankle monitors

Police said the men were already on pretrial release for previous offenses.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Police say a group of men already on pretrial release for previous offenses are behind a string of burglaries carried out while wearing ankle monitors that track their locations.

Law enforcement seized more than $150,000 in cash, an AK-47, a Smith & Wesson handgun, cellphones, iPads, jewelry, designer handbags, ammunition, blank checks, fraudulent debit and credit cards and a stolen car.

Police arrested 21-year-old Zion Odain Denvor Hall, 19-year-old Tyrek Davontae Williams, and 18-year-old Tremaine Raekwon Hill on Friday. They're accused of being part of a criminal organization committing burglaries, armed burglaries, fraud, gun thefts and other criminal acts throughout South Florida.

The South Florida SunSentinel said nearly 30 homes had been burglarized.

