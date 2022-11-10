Several South Florida schools go under lockdown because of possible 'swatting' calls

Lockdowns were lifted around 10 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIAMI — Threats to multiple schools Tuesday morning across Broward and Miami-Dade counties appear to be unfounded and part of a mass "swatting" event, authorities said.

Miami Central Senior High School received one such call about a possible incident at the South Florida school, CBS Miami reports. Miami Fire Rescue was sent to the school, which was placed on lockdown.

The TV station reports another call was delivered to Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School. It, too, was secured. West Broward High School was placed on lockdown, as well, as a precautionary measure, according to WTVJ-TV.

Lockdowns at the affected schools were lifted around 10 a.m.

"It appears to be a hoax. We're getting the same threat at different schools," Miami-Dade schools police Chief Edwin Lopez told CBS Miami.

WTVJ reports, citing police officials, that authorities' 911 call center traced a call they received from outside the U.S.

"Swatting" is considered an extreme tactic meant to deceive emergency service dispatchers into sending a large number of law enforcement officers to a particular location.