South Florida student accused of beating young girl on school bus after viral video

A student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead was seen repeatedly hitting a 9-year-old girl's head with his fists as she tried to defend herself.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A disturbing cell phone video captured on a school bus Wednesday in Homestead showed students from a K-8 school beating a 9-year-old girl.

At around 4:10 p.m. in the area of 124th Avenue, a student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy was seen repeatedly hitting the 9-year-old's head with his fists as she tried to defend herself, the Palm Beach Post reports. In the video, the student appeared to be a few years older than the girl.

After the first student, another boy who appeared to be the same age as the girl, jumps in and starts assaulting her as those on the bus can be heard shouting about what was occurring.

The video is almost 40 seconds long and no adult or the bus driver appeared to step in and separate the students.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Miami-Dade Schools released a statement this week condemning the actions of the students who hit the girl and confirmed that its police department arrested the student that began beating the 9-year-old. He will also be charged.

"This school district goes to great lengths to promote the values of restraint and respect, as well as using social media responsibly," a district spokesperson wrote to the Palm Beach Post. "We ask that parents reinforce these principles at home."

According to CBS Miami, the girl's mother contacted them a few hours before the incident to express her concerns that the school already had a bullying problem.