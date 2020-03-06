Detectives say man had 35 years worth of child porn, some depicting infants

Raymond Felts was arrested in South Pasadena.

SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has arrested a South Pasadena man on multiple child porn charges.

The investigation began last September when detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children.

On Wednesday, 74-year-old Raymond Felts was taken into custody at his South Pasadena home. Investigators say Felts admitted to having several images of child porn on his computer. According to law enforcement, he showed detectives the images and admitted to using them for his sexual pleasure.

Detectives say Felts told a friend that he had "35 years of child porn."



Investigators say they discovered hundreds of disturbing images of children, including ones as young as infants on his devices.

Felts was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with 20 counts of

child pornography.

