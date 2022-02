One of the people injured suffered a graze wound, police say.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people were injured in a shooting in a South St. Pete neighborhood Tuesday evening.

At around 8:25 p.m., police received a call about a person shot near 40th Street South. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, while another suffered a graze wound.

At this time, police have not said if the shooter is in custody or what events led to the shooting.