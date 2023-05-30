Police: Man who crashed into South Tampa day care was driving under the influence

Police say nobody inside of the building was hurt.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested following a suspected hit-and-run crash Monday at a South Tampa day care building.

Alex Rodriguez tried to run away from the scene after he lost control and struck the Seaborn Day School facility on West Estrella Street, a spokesperson from the Tampa Police Department told 10 Tampa Bay.

He reportedly drove toward Estrella Street and Henderson Boulevard and ultimately crashed into the building.

Nobody inside the facility was hurt, authorities said.