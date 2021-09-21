Special Police Officer shot, killed in Southeast DC was a mother of 4

MPD identified the officer killed as 41-year-old Angela Washington.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a Special Police Officer was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night.

According to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, the shooting happened in the 3300 block of 10th Place around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a female officer suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died from her injuries.

On Wednesday, MPD identified the officer killed as 41-year-old Angela Washington of Suitland, Maryland. She is survived by her four children, who are between the ages of 17 and 23, as well as one grandchild.

No one else was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Chief Contee confirmed that Washington was on duty at an apartment complex when she was killed.

Investigators are on the lookout for a White Camry with dark tinted windows. The car was last seen on Wheeler Road heading towards Southern Avenue.

D.C. Police are talking with witnesses and asking for the public's help finding out what happened. A $25,000 reward is available for anyone who can provide a tip that will lead to a conviction.

The deadly shooting was the latest in violent crimes that hit Southeast Tuesday. Five people were injured in a shooting at Alabama Plaza, including a 13-year-old. Police released a video of a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday evening.