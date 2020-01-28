LEBANON, Tenn — Authorities in Tennessee say a man lit a marijuana cigarette in court while expressing his views on marijuana legalization.
News outlets report 20-year-old Spencer Alan Boston was arrested Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession after sparking up in the courtroom.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan says Boston was in court on a simple drug possession charge. Boston approached the bench to discuss his sentence but instead expressed his views on legalizing marijuana.
Bryan says Boston took a marijuana cigarette out of his pocket and smoked it. Sheriff's Office Lt. Scott Moore says the courtroom crowd chuckled, and Boston was immediately taken into custody.
