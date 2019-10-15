WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man accused of killing three people in two states was arrested early Tuesday morning after an overnight search in Winter Haven.

Stanley Mossburg, 35, who also goes by the nickname "Woo Woo," is accused of killing a man in Tennessee and killing two people in a home in Polk County.

Mossburg was arrested after being barricaded in a home on Avenue C NE near 16th Street NE.

During a Tuesday news conference, Sheriff Grady Judd gave a timeline of events that lead to Mossburg's arrest in Polk County:

Mossburg is accused of killing a man at a Greenville, Tennessee, laundromat on Oct. 1. Detectives say he then made his way to Spartanburg.

On Oct. 5, police say Mossburg's sister bought him a ticket to Orlando because he wanted to go there.

On Oct. 11, the sheriff's office said they found out Mossburg pawned something at a shop in Auburndale. Deputies also say he stole a truck from Seffner.

On Oct. 13, deputies say Mossburg is seen on Ring video at a home in Winter Haven. The owner of that home confronted Mossburg, who left.

Later that night, deputies say Mossburg got into the home next door, where three people were living. Deputies say one man came home to find Mossburg had tied up a woman living there and had killed a man in the master bedroom.

At one point, Judd said Mossburg tied up the man after having him open a safe with passports and documents inside. Judd said Mossburg ended up killing the woman as well.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, Mossburg leaves the home, says he'll be back for the bodies and tells the man to not call the police, the sheriff's office said. Around 6 p.m., the man runs to a neighbor's house and calls 911.

Dozens of law enforcement responded to the Winter Haven neighborhood and stayed there all night looking for Mossburg. Deputies say they tried to break in the door of the home and that Mossburg shot at deputies seven or eight times.

"The suspect Mossburg told our live victim he wants to be a serial killer," Judd said during the news conference. "(He said) 'I like killing people.'"

Judd said the man killed in Tennessee and the two people killed in Winter Haven were all stabbed to death.

